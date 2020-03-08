UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy May Impose Quarantine In Northern Regions Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Russian Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 06:10 AM

Italy May Impose Quarantine in Northern Regions Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Russian Embassy

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Russian Embassy in Rome said on Sunday that Italian authorities may introduce a quarantine regime in the Lombardy region and 11 other provinces in the northern part of the country amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"According to media reports, Italian government plans to introduce quarantine in the entire Lombardy region in the near future, as well as in other provinces (Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, Pesaro and Urbino, Venice, Padua, Treviso, Asti and Alessandria) which were hit hardest by the COVID-19. According to reports, this means a complete ban on entry/exit to these regions of Italy," the embassy said on the official Facebook page.

Italy confirmed more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number to 5,800. In addition, the death toll climbed to 223 from 187 a day before.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Modena Asti Treviso Parma Venice Rome Italy May Sunday Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

5 hours ago

Scoreboards: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiato ..

6 hours ago

Patel, Hafeez propel Qalandars to victory against ..

6 hours ago

Sustainable development linked to equal opportunit ..

7 hours ago

Corona virus not a new disease: Experts

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.