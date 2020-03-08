Italy May Impose Quarantine in Northern Regions Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - Russian Embassy

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Russian Embassy in Rome said on Sunday that Italian authorities may introduce a quarantine regime in the Lombardy region and 11 other provinces in the northern part of the country amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"According to media reports, Italian government plans to introduce quarantine in the entire Lombardy region in the near future, as well as in other provinces (Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, Pesaro and Urbino, Venice, Padua, Treviso, Asti and Alessandria) which were hit hardest by the COVID-19. According to reports, this means a complete ban on entry/exit to these regions of Italy," the embassy said on the official Facebook page.

Italy confirmed more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number to 5,800. In addition, the death toll climbed to 223 from 187 a day before.