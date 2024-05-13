Interior Ministry, SDAIA introduce mobile verification device for Makkah Route initiative’s beneficiaries

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Ministry of Interior and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) have introduced a mobile counter device as part of the Makkah Route Initiative.

This device automates beneficiary procedures, streamlining processes for travelers through AI-enhanced technologies and innovative digital solutions.

Launched in the initiative's sixth year, the device captures biometric features, facial images, and passport data, facilitating procedures for elderly and disabled individuals.

Available across initiative halls, it ensures high security and reliability with fingerprint sensors, passport scanners, and front and rear cameras. Additionally, it features a communication network for data transfer to authenticate and verify travel documents and visas within the Ministry of Interior's systems.