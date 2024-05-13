Open Menu

Interior Ministry, SDAIA Introduce Mobile Verification Device For Makkah Route Initiative’s Beneficiaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Interior Ministry, SDAIA introduce mobile verification device for Makkah Route initiative’s beneficiaries

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Ministry of Interior and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) have introduced a mobile counter device as part of the Makkah Route Initiative.

This device automates beneficiary procedures, streamlining processes for travelers through AI-enhanced technologies and innovative digital solutions.

Launched in the initiative's sixth year, the device captures biometric features, facial images, and passport data, facilitating procedures for elderly and disabled individuals.

Available across initiative halls, it ensures high security and reliability with fingerprint sensors, passport scanners, and front and rear cameras. Additionally, it features a communication network for data transfer to authenticate and verify travel documents and visas within the Ministry of Interior's systems.

Related Topics

Mobile Saudi Makkah

Recent Stories

Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan

48 minutes ago
 Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China

1 hour ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian M ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024

4 hours ago
 DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

22 hours ago
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

22 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

22 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

2 days ago

More Stories From World