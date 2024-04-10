Italy says EU asylum reform 'best compromise possible'

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Rome said the reform of the EU's asylum and migration rules adopted Wednesday was "the best possible compromise" and acknowledges the "priority needs" of Italy, a frontline country for migrant arrivals.

Italy has long complained it is penalised by the bloc's asylum system and left to deal with large numbers of arrivals of people crossing by boat from North Africa.

"After years of deadlock on migration policy, with today's vote... the Dublin Regulation has finally been overcome," Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said in a statement.

The EU used the so-called "Dublin regulation" to decide which EU country is responsible for an asylum-seeker, based on where and how they entered and family ties.

Typically that means the country where they entered the EU. But that has placed big stress on southern EU countries, especially Italy.

"We have found together with the other EU Member States the best possible compromise, which takes into account Italy's priority needs," Piantedosi said.

Far-right premier Giorgia Meloni's government has pledged to curb arrivals but its crackdown on charity rescue ships, which it accuses of acting as a pull factor, has had no impact on numbers.

Some 158,000 migrants landed in Italy last year, with just under 16,000 others arriving so far this year.