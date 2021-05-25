Italy's Electricity Production From Renewables Reaches 37%
Italy produced over a third of electricity from renewable sources last year, the national energy agency GSE said Tuesday
Some 20% of energy used in the electrical, thermal and transport industries came from green power sources.
Some 20% of energy used in the electrical, thermal and transport industries came from green power sources.
Their share in transport is 10%. Thermal power production accounts for 20%.
The country was expected to cover at least 17% of its energy demand from renewable sources in 2020 under the European Union's target.