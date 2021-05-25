UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Electricity Production From Renewables Reaches 37%

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:58 PM

Italy's Electricity Production From Renewables Reaches 37%

Italy produced over a third of electricity from renewable sources last year, the national energy agency GSE said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Italy produced over a third of electricity from renewable sources last year, the national energy agency GSE said Tuesday.

Some 20% of energy used in the electrical, thermal and transport industries came from green power sources.

Their share in transport is 10%. Thermal power production accounts for 20%.

The country was expected to cover at least 17% of its energy demand from renewable sources in 2020 under the European Union's target.

Related Topics

Electricity European Union Italy Georgian Stock Exchange 2020 From Share

Recent Stories

COVID-19 forcing organisations to focus on digital ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler restructures Urban Planning Council

29 minutes ago

EPA’s programme set to propel regional publishin ..

44 minutes ago

NTDC initiates land acquisition process for settin ..

1 minute ago

Timeline: Mali since last year's coup

1 minute ago

ESW facilitates people to access banking services; ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.