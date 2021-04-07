Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, the leader of the Forza Italia political party, was admitted to hospital for the second time in just a few weeks, Federico Cecconi, the politician's lawyer in a sex scandal case said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, the leader of the Forza Italia political party, was admitted to hospital for the second time in just a few weeks, Federico Cecconi, the politician's lawyer in a sex scandal case said on Wednesday.

"He has been hospitalized since Monday for health problems which I would not dwell on," Cecconi said, as cited by La Repubblica newspaper.

On Tuesday, the politician underwent a follow-up examination at San Raffaele hospital in Milan, after which medics decided to keep him in the medical facility for further observation.

According to the newspaper, the politician spent the Easter holiday on a visit to his daughter and arrived at the hospital by helicopter.

Berlusconi contracted the coronavirus in September 2020. He underwent medical treatment in the same hospital and was discharged after 10 days.

The former prime minister was also admitted to hospital in late March and spent several days there "due to health problems," Cecconi told a court in Milan at a hearing in the so-called Ruby case.

Berlusconi has been repeatedly accused of having sex with an underage prostitute, Karima Mahroug, also known as Ruby Heartstealer, at Berlusconi's mansion in 2010. Berlusconi has denied the allegations. The scandal has resulted in three separate investigations, though the politician has been acquitted in every case.

Within the framework of the previous judicial proceedings on the issue, investigators alleged that the politician payed up to 10 million Euros ($11.8 million) to parties involved in the Ruby case, including to Mahroug herself, to deliver false testimony.