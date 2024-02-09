Ivory Coast's Haller Eyes AFCON Glory After Cancer Battle, Bundesliga Agony
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) No single player symbolises Ivory Coast's remarkable turnaround to reach this weekend's Africa Cup of Nations final quite like striker Sebastien Haller.
The 29-year-old was the host country's match-winner in the semi-final against the Democratic Republic of Congo in his first start of the tournament after injury.
That came after a year marked by a return from cancer and then an agonising climax to the German Bundesliga title race with Borussia Dortmund.
Like Didier Drogba once upon a time, Haller is the poster boy of the Elephants team at this, their home Cup of Nations.
He appears on billboards across Abidjan, advertising anything from mineral water to deodorant and a major mobile phone operator.
"It's bizarre. I wasn't expecting that," he admitted ahead of the tournament when asked about seeing his face everywhere.
"I need to use this notoriety to serve as an example to others."
Yet it looked like he might not play any part in the competition as an ankle injury picked up playing for Dortmund in December prevented him from featuring in the group stage.
Recent Stories
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty
Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam
Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..
President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count
NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results
NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
More Stories From World
-
Capuozzo, Varney start for Italy against Ireland9 minutes ago
-
Prince Harry settles UK hacking lawsuit against Mirror tabloid10 minutes ago
-
Star Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 881 hour ago
-
Polish farmers protest Ukraine imports as govt weighs new bans1 hour ago
-
Law and politics hamper UK museum artefacts returns1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 1st T20 scores1 hour ago
-
Colombia and FARC dissident group announce peace talks1 hour ago
-
Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI scores2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy in Beijing decorated on Chinese New Year, Spring Festival4 hours ago
-
Japan star conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 884 hours ago