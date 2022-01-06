Japan Cancels Nearly 90 Flights Over Snowy Weather - Reports

Japanese airlines have canceled a total of 89 flights in the country amid heavy snowfall in the capital region and southeast Japan, NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Japanese airlines have canceled a total of 89 flights in the country amid heavy snowfall in the capital region and southeast Japan, NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways suspended flights at the capital's Haneda Airport, Osaka's airport of Itami, as well as airports in the cities of Hiroshima, Takamatsu, and Kumamoto, according to the outlet.

Earlier in the day, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued the first heavy snow warning for Tokyo and surrounding areas in four years. According to The Japan Times newspaper, snow levels in Tokyo reached 2.3 inches, and up to 4 inches of snow is expected to fall in the mountainous areas of the affected region.