Japan Defeats Kazakhstan In Men's Water Polo At Asiad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:28 PM

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- Japan emerged victorious over tournament favorites Kazakhstan, who was considered Japan's strongest competitor, in the men's water polo group stage at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Tuesday.

The men's competition featured eight teams in two groups. China, Thailand, Iran, and South Korea were in Group A, while favorites Kazakhstan and Japan were in Group B, alongside Hong Kong, China, and Singapore.

Kazakhstan has dominated the men's event in recent editions of the Asian Games, while Japan has suffered losses in multiple gold medal matches as it won its last Asiad gold in 1970.

However, Japan finished one place ahead of Kazakhstan at the Tokyo Olympics and also ranked higher than Kazakhstan at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, making them a strong contender for the Asian Games gold medal.

On Tuesday, their competition was intense. Japan took an early lead in the first quarter, but Kazakhstan staged a strong comeback before Japan kept calm to triumph 15-13.

