(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Japanese government on Friday finalized the support measures for areas affected by liquefaction induced by the New Year's Day earthquake in central Japan.

The 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake caused liquefaction in the prefectures of Ishikawa, Toyama and Niigata, in which the strength of soil is reduced by the earthquake, and it is hampering reconstruction work in the affected areas.

The support measures include an augmented subsidy program, a 50 percent subsidy rate hike from the current 25 percent, for local governments in affected areas.

The government decided to pay half the costs to municipalities to fix liquefaction damage to residential areas together with public infrastructure such as water supplies, roads and parks.