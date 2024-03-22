Open Menu

Japan Gov't To Raise Subsidy To Fix Liquefaction Caused By Noto Quakes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Japan gov't to raise subsidy to fix liquefaction caused by Noto quakes

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Japanese government on Friday finalized the support measures for areas affected by liquefaction induced by the New Year's Day earthquake in central Japan.

The 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake caused liquefaction in the prefectures of Ishikawa, Toyama and Niigata, in which the strength of soil is reduced by the earthquake, and it is hampering reconstruction work in the affected areas.

The support measures include an augmented subsidy program, a 50 percent subsidy rate hike from the current 25 percent, for local governments in affected areas.

The government decided to pay half the costs to municipalities to fix liquefaction damage to residential areas together with public infrastructure such as water supplies, roads and parks.

Related Topics

Earthquake Water Toyama Niigata Japan From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

2 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

14 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

14 hours ago
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

14 hours ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

14 hours ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

14 hours ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..

14 hours ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, i ..

FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment

14 hours ago
 India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ..

India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections

14 hours ago

More Stories From World