Japan Investigating Causes of Grounding of Coast Guard Patrol Ship - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Japan's coast guard launched a professional misconduct investigation after the Echigo patrol ship ran aground off Niigata Prefecture, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

Echigo, which has a displacement of 3,100 tonnes and a length of 105 meters (344 feet), ran aground on Wednesday morning.

According to the media reports, there is no threat of the vessel sinking as a result of the accident.

The ship ran aground at the moment when it was approaching an inoperative lighthouse to inspect it, the NHK broadcaster reported, citing the investigators.

Shortly after the incident, there were reports of an oil slick near the ship, which could indicate damage to the hull and water intrusion. The degree of damage has not yet been established, as the ship's hull will be inspected by divers later on Thursday.