UrduPoint.com

Japan Investigating Causes Of Grounding Of Coast Guard Patrol Ship - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Japan Investigating Causes of Grounding of Coast Guard Patrol Ship - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Japan's coast guard launched a professional misconduct investigation after the Echigo patrol ship ran aground off Niigata Prefecture, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

Echigo, which has a displacement of 3,100 tonnes and a length of 105 meters (344 feet), ran aground on Wednesday morning.

According to the media reports, there is no threat of the vessel sinking as a result of the accident.

The ship ran aground at the moment when it was approaching an inoperative lighthouse to inspect it, the NHK broadcaster reported, citing the investigators.

Shortly after the incident, there were reports of an oil slick near the ship, which could indicate damage to the hull and water intrusion. The degree of damage has not yet been established, as the ship's hull will be inspected by divers later on Thursday.

Related Topics

Accident Water Oil Niigata Japan Media

Recent Stories

UAE signs international cooperation agreements du ..

UAE signs international cooperation agreements during WEF

8 hours ago
 Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investme ..

Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investment Forum revealed

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship in 2023

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn inv ..

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn investment to reduce electricity ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah International Traditional Craf ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of Palau

UAE President receives President of Palau

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.