Open Menu

Japan Lifts Tsunami Advisory For Coastal Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Japan lifts tsunami advisory for coastal areas

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Japan issued a tsunami advisory for some coastal regions early Monday following a series of shallow quakes in the Izu islands in the Pacific Ocean but it was later lifted after no damage was reported from the minor waves generated.

Tsunami waves of 60 centimetres (24 inches) hit Hachijojima island, 280 kilometres (170 miles) south of Tokyo, while ones of 40cm and 20 cm were recorded in western Kochi prefecture and southern Miyazaki prefecture, respectively, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Some regions urged residents in coastal areas to evacuate after the advisory, but the JMA said no damage had been reported and lifted the alert several hours later.

The JMA said in a press release there was a shallow quake around 5:25 am (2025 GMT Sunday) near Torishima island, which is part of the Izu islands, 580 kilometres south of Tokyo.

The magnitude of the quake was not immediately clear, it said.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey reported a series of shallow quakes in the Izu islands, with the strongest a 5.4 magnitude tremor recorded at 5:17 a.m.

The latest advisory comes after Japan observed a one-metre tsunami near the Izu islands after a magnitude 6.5 quake last week.

Related Topics

Tsunami Alert Kochi Miyazaki Tokyo Japan Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

60 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses ..

UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority i ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President and French President discuss bilater ..

UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developme ..

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest regional developments

10 hours ago
 UAE President holds phone calls with heads of stat ..

UAE President holds phone calls with heads of state of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Isr ..

11 hours ago
Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science trainin ..

Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science training programme

11 hours ago
 UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at ..

UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at Dubai Airport after historic A ..

13 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed hails UAE’s historic achievem ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed hails UAE’s historic achievement at 19th Asian Games

13 hours ago
 Al Dhaid Dates Festival celebrates palm tree, witn ..

Al Dhaid Dates Festival celebrates palm tree, witnesses impressive visitor turno ..

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Charity International pays 437 students’ ..

Sharjah Charity International pays 437 students’ school fees

14 hours ago
 Dubai maintains top global ranking for attracting ..

Dubai maintains top global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects in H1 ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World