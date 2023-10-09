Japan lifts tsunami advisory for coastal areas

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Japan issued a tsunami advisory for some coastal regions early Monday following a series of shallow quakes in the Izu islands in the Pacific Ocean but it was later lifted after no damage was reported from the minor waves generated.

Tsunami waves of 60 centimetres (24 inches) hit Hachijojima island, 280 kilometres (170 miles) south of Tokyo, while ones of 40cm and 20 cm were recorded in western Kochi prefecture and southern Miyazaki prefecture, respectively, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Some regions urged residents in coastal areas to evacuate after the advisory, but the JMA said no damage had been reported and lifted the alert several hours later.

The JMA said in a press release there was a shallow quake around 5:25 am (2025 GMT Sunday) near Torishima island, which is part of the Izu islands, 580 kilometres south of Tokyo.

The magnitude of the quake was not immediately clear, it said.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey reported a series of shallow quakes in the Izu islands, with the strongest a 5.4 magnitude tremor recorded at 5:17 a.m.

The latest advisory comes after Japan observed a one-metre tsunami near the Izu islands after a magnitude 6.5 quake last week.