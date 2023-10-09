Open Menu

Japan Lifts Tsunami Advisory For Coastal Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Japan lifts tsunami advisory for coastal areas

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Japan issued a tsunami advisory for some coastal regions early Monday following a series of shallow quakes in the Izu islands in the Pacific Ocean but it was later lifted after no damage was reported from the minor waves generated.

Tsunami waves of 60 centimetres (24 inches) hit Hachijojima island, 280 kilometres (170 miles) south of Tokyo, while ones of 40cm and 20 cm were recorded in western Kochi prefecture and southern Miyazaki prefecture, respectively, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Some regions urged residents in coastal areas to evacuate after the advisory, but the JMA said no damage had been reported and lifted the alert several hours later.

The JMA said in a press release there was a shallow quake around 5:25 am (2025 GMT Sunday) near Torishima island, which is part of the Izu islands, 580 kilometres south of Tokyo.

The magnitude of the quake was not immediately clear, it said.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey reported a series of shallow quakes in the Izu islands, with the strongest a 5.4 magnitude tremor recorded at 5:17 a.m.

The latest advisory comes after Japan observed a one-metre tsunami near the Izu islands after a magnitude 6.5 quake last week.

Related Topics

Tsunami Alert Kochi Miyazaki Tokyo Japan Sunday From

Recent Stories

Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan ..

Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan launched its corporate campai ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE committed to boosting collaboration between ME ..

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between MENA countries to enhance climat ..

1 hour ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first against New Zealand

1 hour ago
 Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat ..

Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat for world peace: Mushaal

2 hours ago
 Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the ..

Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palest ..

2 hours ago
 Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

2 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

3 hours ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

3 hours ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From World