UrduPoint.com

Japan May Toughen Penalty For Cyberbullying - Justice Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 01:58 PM

Japan May Toughen Penalty for Cyberbullying - Justice Minister

The Japanese authorities may toughen the punishment for cyberbullying up to a one year imprisonment, Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) The Japanese authorities may toughen the punishment for cyberbullying up to a one year imprisonment, Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said on Tuesday.

"Online insults provoke similar posts one after another, which can lead to irreversible human rights violations... As we see growing criticism against online abuse, we need to designate the act as a crime to be seriously dealt with and curb it," Kamikawa stated, as cited by Kyodo.

The minister added she would ask her advisory panel to look into the possibility of extending the imprisonment for cyberbullying up to a year and increasing the fine up to $2,750.

At present, the penalty for online insults is detention for less than 30 days or a fine of under $97.

The wave of discontent with cyberbullying was triggered by the suicide of Hana Kimura, 22, a professional wrestler and cast member of the popular Netflix reality show "Terrace House" in May 2020 after she received hundreds of hateful comments on social media.

Related Topics

Social Media Fine Suicide Terrace Lead May 2020 Netflix

Recent Stories

Saqlain Mushtaq is likely to be part of coaches pa ..

Saqlain Mushtaq is likely to be part of coaches panel for upcoming series

2 minutes ago
 Russia, Israel in Talks on Recognizing Sputnik V C ..

Russia, Israel in Talks on Recognizing Sputnik V COVID Vaccine - Tourism Ministe ..

1 minute ago
 UK's Johnson to Announce COVID-19 Booster Program ..

UK's Johnson to Announce COVID-19 Booster Program for Over 50s - Government

1 minute ago
 Global oil demand to rebound next month: IEA

Global oil demand to rebound next month: IEA

3 minutes ago
 Prague Court to Consider Preliminary Detention for ..

Prague Court to Consider Preliminary Detention for Russian Franchetti - Prosecut ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Records 17,837 Covid-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

Russia Records 17,837 Covid-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.