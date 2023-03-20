(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Tokyo is closely following actions of Moscow and Beijing during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia starting on Monday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

"Given the situation in Ukraine, our country is closely following the actions of China and Russia. At the same time, through various channels, we are calling on China to act responsibly," Matsuno told a press conference.

The Japanese official also said that the decision on how to proceed with the negotiations on Ukraine's future "should be made by the Ukrainian people" themselves.

Xi arrived in Moscow earlier in the day for a three-day state visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold talks on further development of the bilateral comprehensive partnership, strategic interaction between Russia and China, and the Ukraine conflict.

Beijing has recently increased its efforts in promoting global peace, particularly in Ukraine, by releasing a 12-point document dubbed "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which promoted respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, among others.