Japan Quake Death Toll Rises To 64, People Still Trapped Inside Collapsed Buildings

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The death toll from powerful earthquakes in Japan climbed to 64 on Wednesday, as many people still remain trapped inside the collapsed buildings.

At least 64 people have been confirmed dead in Ishikawa province, located along the seacoast on the main Honshu Island, Tokyo-based Kyodo news reported.

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said it was a “race against time to save lives.”

“People are still trapped in damaged or collapsed buildings. The government will do all it can, placing top priority on saving lives,” he told reporters, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

Tens of hundreds of people were evacuated to safer places.

Many people were injured in Ishikawa, Niigata, Fukui, Toyama, and Gifu provinces.

Many areas are still disconnected due to broken roads and suspended transportation as rubble is spread across and the Defense Ministry is mulling the use of choppers to deliver relief material.

The country’s weather agency has predicted intermittent rains through Thursday.

Japan has mobilized around 10,000 soldiers for search, rescue, and relief operations.

Central Japan has been hit by many earthquakes since Monday afternoon with magnitudes as strong as 7.6, triggering a tsunami warning, a large fire, and four-foot-high waves.

The tsunami warning was later lifted by the authorities.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Noto region facing the Sea of Japan.

