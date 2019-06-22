UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Self Defense Forces Chief Makes 1st Visit To Israel Since Establishment Of Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:50 AM

Japan Self Defense Forces Chief Makes 1st Visit to Israel Since Establishment of Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Chief of the Japan Self Defense Forces General Koji Yamazaki paid a historic visit to Israel, a first since the nations established diplomatic relations back in the 1950s, the Israeli Defense Forces said Friday.

"For the 1st time since diplomatic relations btwn Japan & Israel started, the Chief of Japan's Self Defense Forces visited the IDF. General Koji Yamazaki & IDF Chief of General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi met to discuss the potential to further the partnership btwn their militaries," the IDF tweeted.

According to Israeli media, Yamazaki discussed the regional situation, challenges and opportunities with the Israeli top military officials.

Israeli-Japanese ties were officially established in 1952. However, after decades of distance, Tokyo is turning to its distant neighbor, seeking closer ties, mainly in tech and defense. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, repeatedly met and held conversations in recent years.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Visit Tokyo Japan Media Top

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

2 hours ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

2 hours ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

2 hours ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.