Japan Self Defense Forces Chief Makes 1st Visit to Israel Since Establishment of Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Chief of the Japan Self Defense Forces General Koji Yamazaki paid a historic visit to Israel, a first since the nations established diplomatic relations back in the 1950s, the Israeli Defense Forces said Friday.

"For the 1st time since diplomatic relations btwn Japan & Israel started, the Chief of Japan's Self Defense Forces visited the IDF. General Koji Yamazaki & IDF Chief of General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi met to discuss the potential to further the partnership btwn their militaries," the IDF tweeted.

According to Israeli media, Yamazaki discussed the regional situation, challenges and opportunities with the Israeli top military officials.

Israeli-Japanese ties were officially established in 1952. However, after decades of distance, Tokyo is turning to its distant neighbor, seeking closer ties, mainly in tech and defense. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, repeatedly met and held conversations in recent years.