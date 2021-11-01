Japan to Allocate $2.8Mln to Tajikistan for Vaccines for Children Via UNICEF

Japan will provide the United Nations Children's Fund office in Tajikistan with humanitarian funding of around $2.8 million to be spent on vaccines for children, the Tajik Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population told Sputnik on Monday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Japan will provide the United Nations Children's Fund office in Tajikistan with humanitarian funding of around $2.8 million to be spent on vaccines for children, the Tajik Ministry of Health and Social Protection of the Population told Sputnik on Monday.

"Within the framework of the Survival and early child development project, Japan will provide the UNICEF office in Tajikistan with about 2.8 million Dollars for vaccines to protect children from measles, mumps and rubella, hepatitis B vaccines, and appropriate vaccination tools, such as syringes and safe containers," the ministry representative said.

The project is expected to provide direct assistance to almost a million children in 67 districts and cities of Tajikistan within the next three years.

"The vaccines provided under this project will definitely contribute to the healthy daily lives of children across the country. I believe that this project will protect children from various infectious diseases," Japanese Ambassador to Dushanbe, Takayuki Miyashita, said at the ceremony.

In the last five years, UNICEF, supported by the Japanese government, has purchased and delivered to Tajikistan the necessary medicines, vaccines, and refrigeration equipment for the prevention and treatment of common childhood diseases, at a cost of $5.35 million.