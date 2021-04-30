Japan to Provide India With Aid to Fight Unprecedented COVID-19 Outbreak -Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Japan will send humanitarian aid, including oxygen concentrators and lung ventilators, to India that is currently suffering from an unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"In response to a request from the Indian government amid the sharp rise in the number of infections, the Japanese government has launched a procedure to provide this country with 300 oxygen concentrators and 300 lung ventilators. Our country finds it necessary to provide emergency aid to India - a friendly nation and our partner - to help it fight with the coronavirus.

We will consider further emergency measures to help India," the ministry said in a statement.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases following the United States and registers currently more than 300,000 new ones per day.

More than 208,000 people have already died of the coronavirus in India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 150.12 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.16 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.