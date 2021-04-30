UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Provide India With Aid To Fight Unprecedented COVID-19 Outbreak -Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 10:00 AM

Japan to Provide India With Aid to Fight Unprecedented COVID-19 Outbreak -Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Japan will send humanitarian aid, including oxygen concentrators and lung ventilators, to India that is currently suffering from an unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"In response to a request from the Indian government amid the sharp rise in the number of infections, the Japanese government has launched a procedure to provide this country with 300 oxygen concentrators and 300 lung ventilators. Our country finds it necessary to provide emergency aid to India - a friendly nation and our partner - to help it fight with the coronavirus.

We will consider further emergency measures to help India," the ministry said in a statement.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases following the United States and registers currently more than 300,000 new ones per day.

More than 208,000 people have already died of the coronavirus in India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 150.12 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.16 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World Died Japan United States March 2020 From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation of certified r ..

8 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Jordanian King

8 hours ago

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

11 hours ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

11 hours ago

Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest po ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.