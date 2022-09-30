Japan, US, South Korea Conducting Anti-Submarine Defense Drills in Sea of Japan - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Japan, the United States and South Korea are conducting trilateral anti-submarine defense exercises in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, the Japanese Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The exercise includes the JMSDF (Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force) destroyer JS Asahi, the Carrier Strike Group 5's USS Ronald Reagan, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry, the ROK Navy (South Korean Navy) destroyer ROKS Munmu the Great, and a U.S. submarine to improve JMSDF's tactical capabilities and to strengthen cooperation among JMSDF, the U.

S. Navy and ROK Navy. Liaison officers from each country observe the exercise from each surface vessel participating," the ministry said in a statement.

The exercise is being held in accordance with the agreements reached during a trilateral ministerial meeting on June 11. It is designed to demonstrate commitment to furthering trilateral cooperation "to respond to regional security challenges," according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

The previous joint trilateral exercises in the Sea of Japan took place in December 2017.