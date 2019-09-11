Japan's Shinzo Abe on Wednesday appointed new foreign and defence ministers and promoted a popular rising political star, in a cabinet reshuffle that fuelled speculation over the prime minister's successor

"Abe intends to start an open race to pick the next prime minister or even the one after that," said SMBC Nikko Securities chief market economist Yoshimasa Maruyama.

Shinjiro Koizumi received blanket coverage for his recent marriageto television broadcaster Christel Takigawa, which was announced at the prime minister's office.