Japan's Abe Shakes Up Cabinet, Brings In Rising Star

Sumaira FH 43 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 10:50 AM

Japan's Abe shakes up cabinet, brings in rising star

Japan's Shinzo Abe on Wednesday appointed new foreign and defence ministers and promoted a popular rising political star, in a cabinet reshuffle that fuelled speculation over the prime minister's successor

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Japan's Shinzo Abe on Wednesday appointed new foreign and defence ministers and promoted a popular rising political star, in a cabinet reshuffle that fuelled speculation over the prime minister's successor.

"Abe intends to start an open race to pick the next prime minister or even the one after that," said SMBC Nikko Securities chief market economist Yoshimasa Maruyama.

Shinjiro Koizumi received blanket coverage for his recent marriageto television broadcaster Christel Takigawa, which was announced at the prime minister's office.

