MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the operator of the Japanese Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant (NPP), completed an 11-meter (36-feet) seawall to protect the facility from a possible tsunami, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

TEPCO decided to build the seawall following a warning from the government over concerns that a mega-quake along the Chishima Trench beneath the sea could cause a tsunami that would hit the facility.

The broadcaster noted that the construction of the wall was completed on Friday. Meanwhile, TEPCO plans to build another seawall up to 16 meters high, which was proposed by the government in April.

Fukushima Daiichi was heavily damaged by a disaster in March 2011 when it was struck by a 9.0 magnitude offshore earthquake and a powerful tsunami. This caused three reactors to meltdown, leading to the leakage of radioactive materials and the shutdown of the plant.

Before the 2011 disaster, Japan had generated about 30 percent of its electricity from nuclear reactors. However, after the disaster, the country was forced to shut down its reactors and has been gradually restoring the operation of its nuclear reactors ever since.