(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed Hirokazu Matsuno, the Chief Cabinet Secretary, to hold a National Security Council meeting after another suspected missile launch by North Korea on Thursday, Japanese media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed Hirokazu Matsuno, the Chief Cabinet Secretary, to hold a National Security Council meeting after another suspected missile launch by North Korea on Thursday, Japanese media reported.

Kishida also ordered a three-dimensional action including conducting a detailed analysis of the situation, especially security of air and sea transport, informing the population in a timely manner and taking all necessary measures in case of unforeseen circumstances, Kyodo said.

The projectile, supposedly fired by North Korea, appears to have fallen at 3:44 p.m. local time (09:44 GMT) into waters about 105 miles off the northern prefecture of Aomori within Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), according to Japan's coast guard.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Coast Guard said that it is possible for North Korea to launch missiles and warned ships at sea not to approach the object in case it falls into the water.

An emergency headquarters was established under the Prime Minister's office to gather and analyze information amid the alleged missile launch by North Korea.

If the launch is confirmed, it will be North Korea's 11th launch of the year and longest-range missile launch since November 2017, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is also set to hold a National Security Council meeting on Thursday, the president's office said.