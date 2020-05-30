UrduPoint.com
Japan's Tourist Attractions Receive QR Codes To Track Visitors With COVID-19 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 03:06 PM

City attractions in Japan's Osaka have introduced a new tracking system for people with the coronavirus disease using a QR code, the NHK broadcaster reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) City attractions in Japan's Osaka have introduced a new tracking system for people with the coronavirus disease using a QR code, the NHK broadcaster reported.

According to the media outlet, each of the 500 attractions in Osaka received its individual QR code from the city authorities, placed at the entrance. All visitors must then scan the code with their smartphones and register using an email address. If an infected person visits the tourist site, an email notification will be sent to other visitors. If there are no COVID-19 cases tracked at the landmarks, the registered email addresses will automatically be deleted from the system in two months.

The system was showcased on Friday with some 500 tourist attractions and city events listed.

Earlier this week, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted the state of emergency, which was imposed in April to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, in all of the country's prefectures after a sharp fall in the number of infections.

Since the start of the outbreak, more than 16,700 cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in Japan, resulting in the deaths of over 880 people.

