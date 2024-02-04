Open Menu

Jazan Border Guards Thwart Smuggling 125 Kg Of Khat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 12:01 PM

Jazan Border Guards thwart smuggling 125 Kg of Khat

Jazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The land patrols of the Border Guards in Al-Ardah governorate, Jazan Region, have thwarted the smuggling of 125 kilograms of Khat.

Preliminary statutory procedures have been completed, and the seizures were handed over to the competent authority.

The security authorities call upon citizens and residents to report information available about any activities related to drug smuggling or selling to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control by calling the numbers 911 for Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region, and 999 for the rest of the regions, or by email at [email protected]. All calls are treated confidentially.

