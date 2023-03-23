Johnson Denies Lying About Partying During Lockdown, Says Made All Claims 'In Good Faith'

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied on Wednesday having deliberately mislead the parliament on the parties at his office during COVID-19 lockdown, arguing that any rule-breaking was inadvertent and that his statements were made in good faith.

"I'm here to say to you, hand on heart, that I did not lie to the House. When those statements were made, they were made in good faith and on the basis of what I honestly knew and believed at the time," he said under oath during his testimony to the parliament's Committee of Privileges.

Johnson's tenure as prime minister during the pandemic was marred by accusations that he attended alcohol-fueled parties at 10 Downing Street, including showing up for his birthday party in June 2020, in disregard of social distancing rules.

The 58-year-old again apologized for "inadvertently misleading" the lower house when he insisted initially in 2021 that no rules had been broken during the five events he attended.

"But to say that I did it recklessly or deliberately is completely untrue, as the evidence shows," he told the panel.

The committee announced in June it was seeking evidence to help establish whether Johnson had knowingly misled the parliament over the so-called Partygate scandal. He may face a temporary ban from the House of Commons if found guilty of lying.

