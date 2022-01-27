Joint Russian-Belarusian Military Drills Pose No Threats to Neighboring Nations - Minsk

The joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises, dubbed "The Union Determination-2022" (Soyuznaya Reshimost), are of defensive nature and do not pose any threats to Europe and neighboring countries, Belarusian First Deputy Defense Minister Viktor Gulevich said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises, dubbed "The Union Determination-2022" (Soyuznaya Reshimost), are of defensive nature and do not pose any threats to Europe and neighboring countries, Belarusian First Deputy Defense Minister Viktor Gulevich said on Thursday.

"The exercise conducted as part of the check is purely defensive in nature and does not pose any threat either to the European community as a whole or to neighboring countries in particular. In practice, it will allow to improve the mechanism for the joint use of defense infrastructure and test the readiness and ability of the assigned forces to carry out tasks according to their intended purpose," Gulevich said, as quoted by the ministry.