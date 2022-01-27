UrduPoint.com

Joint Russian-Belarusian Military Drills Pose No Threats To Neighboring Nations - Minsk

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Joint Russian-Belarusian Military Drills Pose No Threats to Neighboring Nations - Minsk

The joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises, dubbed "The Union Determination-2022" (Soyuznaya Reshimost), are of defensive nature and do not pose any threats to Europe and neighboring countries, Belarusian First Deputy Defense Minister Viktor Gulevich said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises, dubbed "The Union Determination-2022" (Soyuznaya Reshimost), are of defensive nature and do not pose any threats to Europe and neighboring countries, Belarusian First Deputy Defense Minister Viktor Gulevich said on Thursday.

"The exercise conducted as part of the check is purely defensive in nature and does not pose any threat either to the European community as a whole or to neighboring countries in particular. In practice, it will allow to improve the mechanism for the joint use of defense infrastructure and test the readiness and ability of the assigned forces to carry out tasks according to their intended purpose," Gulevich said, as quoted by the ministry.

Related Topics

Europe

Recent Stories

6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Tonga

6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Tonga

30 seconds ago
 New programs for special people to be launched: Fa ..

New programs for special people to be launched: Farukh

32 seconds ago
 PM to launch criminal law and justice reforms toda ..

PM to launch criminal law and justice reforms today

12 minutes ago
 Luhansk Says Spotted Ukrainian Security Forces in ..

Luhansk Says Spotted Ukrainian Security Forces in Disengagement Zone in Donbas

33 seconds ago
 KP decides to launch Digital Literary Programme in ..

KP decides to launch Digital Literary Programme in selected schools

36 seconds ago
 IHC adjourns till March 3 hearing of Indian spy Ku ..

IHC adjourns till March 3 hearing of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>