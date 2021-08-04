(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar said on Tuesday he had urged his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, to call a special session of the UN Security Council to discuss Taliban's increased offensive across Afghanistan.

"Called Indian FM HE @DrSJaishankar to discuss convening an emergency UN Security Council Session on AFG. UN & int'l community must play a greater role to stop the unfolding tragedy in [Afghanistan] due to Taliban violence & atrocities. Appreciate the lead role of [India] as current UNSC President," Atmar tweeted.

During the conversation, Atmar drew attention to an increase in attacks by the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia), resulting in killed and displaced civilians, according to the Afghan Foreign Ministry.

"The Foreign Minister proposed that Afghanistan hold a special UN Security Council meeting with the Indian Foreign Minister, focusing on the immediate cessation of violence and the success of peace talks," the ministry said in a statement.

Jaishankar agreed that a UNSC meeting is necessary to address the current human rights situation in the war-torn country.

"The Indian Foreign Minister expressed his country's deep concern over the escalation of violence, insecurity, and outright human rights violations by the Taliban and terrorists in Afghanistan. Mr Shankar called the UN Security Council meeting 'urgent' to end human rights abuses and ensure lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region," the statement read.

The confrontation between Afghan government forces and the Taliban has been intensifying as the militants make significant territorial inroads against the backdrop of foreign troop withdrawal.