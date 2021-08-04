UrduPoint.com

Kabul Urges New Delhi To Call UNSC Session On Taliban's Increased Offensive - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 12:40 AM

Kabul Urges New Delhi to Call UNSC Session on Taliban's Increased Offensive - Minister

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar said on Tuesday he had urged his Indian counterpart, S. Jaishankar, to call a special session of the UN Security Council to discuss Taliban's increased offensive across Afghanistan.

"Called Indian FM HE @DrSJaishankar to discuss convening an emergency UN Security Council Session on AFG. UN & int'l community must play a greater role to stop the unfolding tragedy in [Afghanistan] due to Taliban violence & atrocities. Appreciate the lead role of [India] as current UNSC President," Atmar tweeted.

During the conversation, Atmar drew attention to an increase in attacks by the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia), resulting in killed and displaced civilians, according to the Afghan Foreign Ministry.

"The Foreign Minister proposed that Afghanistan hold a special UN Security Council meeting with the Indian Foreign Minister, focusing on the immediate cessation of violence and the success of peace talks," the ministry said in a statement.

Jaishankar agreed that a UNSC meeting is necessary to address the current human rights situation in the war-torn country.

"The Indian Foreign Minister expressed his country's deep concern over the escalation of violence, insecurity, and outright human rights violations by the Taliban and terrorists in Afghanistan. Mr Shankar called the UN Security Council meeting 'urgent' to end human rights abuses and ensure lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region," the statement read.

The confrontation between Afghan government forces and the Taliban has been intensifying as the militants make significant territorial inroads against the backdrop of foreign troop withdrawal.

Related Topics

India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants United Nations Russia Lead Government

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

56 minutes ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

56 minutes ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

1 hour ago
 UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Af ..

UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Afghanistan's Herat - Statement

12 minutes ago
 Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: Pr ..

Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: President

12 minutes ago
 Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams ..

Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams, dressed as woman

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.