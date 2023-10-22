Open Menu

Kainz Scores Two Penalties As Cologne Beat Gladbach

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Kainz scores two penalties as Cologne beat Gladbach

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Cologne captain Florian Kainz scored two penalties to help his side secure their first Bundesliga win of the season, defeating 10-man Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-1 in the Rhine derby on Sunday.

Kainz scored spot-kicks in each half, having been allowed a repeat chance after missing the second when Gladbach goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas advanced off his line.

Germany forward Luca Waldschmidt, who won the second penalty, added Cologne's third in injury time to seal a victory which dragged the hosts out of the bottom two.

"We're definitely relieved to have got the first three points," Kainz told DAZN. "Of course we're being questioned, but what matters is that we're staying calm internally."Kainz was called to the spot nine minutes into the derby clash after Manu Kone hand balled on the edge of the box.

Switzerland defender Nico Elvedi headed Gladbach level from Franck Honorat's corner midway through the second half but Kone was sent off with 18 minutes remaining.

The French midfielder initially saw yellow after a studs-up challenge on Dejan Ljubicic but referee Deniz Aytekin upgraded the card to red after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Nicolas' fist connected with Waldschmidt's head while he was try to clear a cross with 15 minutes to play.

Kainz, who has never missed a penalty in the Bundesliga, tried a Panenka which was saved, but was given another chance, which he took, after Nicolas crept off his line.

Waldschmidt drilled a low shot into the bottom corner of the net in second-half injury time to wrap up the three points.Later on Sunday, Heidenheim host Augsburg in the final match of the weekend.

Related Topics

Germany Derby Augsburg Cologne Switzerland Turkish Lira Sunday From Borussia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member c ..

Sharjah Chamber welcomes nearly 5,000 new member companies in 2023

54 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Prime Mini ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Singapore

54 minutes ago
 Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

Prime Minister of Singapore visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

54 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Singaporean ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Singaporean PM at Wahet AL Karama

54 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends mass wedding ceremony

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends mass wedding ceremony

55 minutes ago
 2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in D ..

2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in Dubai

3 hours ago
19th International Education Show concludes record ..

19th International Education Show concludes recording 25,000+ visitors

3 hours ago
 DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi ..

DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi-purpose Dar Es Salaam Port in ..

4 hours ago
 UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discu ..

UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

4 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Prime Minister of Singa ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Prime Minister of Singapore, explores strengthening b ..

4 hours ago
 HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

5 hours ago
 EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner ..

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner to enhance healthcare for pub ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World