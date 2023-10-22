Kainz scores two penalties as Cologne beat Gladbach

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Cologne captain Florian Kainz scored two penalties to help his side secure their first Bundesliga win of the season, defeating 10-man Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-1 in the Rhine derby on Sunday.

Kainz scored spot-kicks in each half, having been allowed a repeat chance after missing the second when Gladbach goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas advanced off his line.

Germany forward Luca Waldschmidt, who won the second penalty, added Cologne's third in injury time to seal a victory which dragged the hosts out of the bottom two.

"We're definitely relieved to have got the first three points," Kainz told DAZN. "Of course we're being questioned, but what matters is that we're staying calm internally."Kainz was called to the spot nine minutes into the derby clash after Manu Kone hand balled on the edge of the box.

Switzerland defender Nico Elvedi headed Gladbach level from Franck Honorat's corner midway through the second half but Kone was sent off with 18 minutes remaining.

The French midfielder initially saw yellow after a studs-up challenge on Dejan Ljubicic but referee Deniz Aytekin upgraded the card to red after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Nicolas' fist connected with Waldschmidt's head while he was try to clear a cross with 15 minutes to play.

Kainz, who has never missed a penalty in the Bundesliga, tried a Panenka which was saved, but was given another chance, which he took, after Nicolas crept off his line.

Waldschmidt drilled a low shot into the bottom corner of the net in second-half injury time to wrap up the three points.Later on Sunday, Heidenheim host Augsburg in the final match of the weekend.