Karabakh Coordination Group Due to Convene Feb 27, Yerevan Not Providing Answer - Aliyev

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The coordination group dealing with the situation in Karabakh was due to convene in Moscow on February 27, but Yerevan has not yet clearly announced whether it will participate or not, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

"Two meetings have already been held. The third meeting was due to be held in Moscow tomorrow, but I have not yet received any reports on whether Yerevan has postponed it or not. If the meeting is postponed, we will accept this understandingly," Aliyev told foreign reporters at a press conference.