Karabakh Independence Recognition By Paris Would Benefit No One - French Foreign Ministry

Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

Karabakh Independence Recognition by Paris Would Benefit No One - French Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) France's unilateral recognition of the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh will benefit neither Armenia, nor the people of Karabakh, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, the secretary of state at the French Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the French Senate passed, by an absolute majority of votes, a resolution calling on the country's government to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh's independence.

The document is advisory in nature.

"France's unilateral recognition of the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh would benefit no one: neither Armenia, nor the people of Karabakh, nor France, nor other co-chairs of the [OSCE] Minsk Group, nor Europe. This is not the policy of the government, this is not the policy of Armenia, this is not the policy of our partners," Lemoyne said during the debate in the Senate on the resolution on the need to recognize Karabakh.

