Kazakh President Invites Indian Communication Companies To Enter Kazakh Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Indian communication companies are welcome to launch operations in Kazakhstan and share their experience, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) - Indian communication companies are welcome to launch operations in Kazakhstan and share their experience, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday.

"Kazakhstan is interested in the creation of a telecommunications and electronics laboratory, as well as electronics assembly factories. We are ready for a mutually advantageous cooperation in these directions. We invite Indian companies to enter the Kazakh market," Tokayev told the virtual India-Central Asia Summit.

The Kazakh president is determined to produce at least 100,000 top-class IT specialists by 2025.

"India's experience in this regard is also interesting for us, especially its rich experience in educating IT and engineering personnel," Tokayev said, going on to suggest that a regional Central Asia school of IT technologies and an engineering office be created in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan.

The inaugural India-Central Asia Summit is being hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are represented by their presidents.

