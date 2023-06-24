ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation on Saturday, during which Putin informed Tokayev on the current situation in Russia, Tokayev's press service said.

"President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with the President of Russia.

Vladimir Putin informed him about the situation in the country," the press service said in a statement.

Tokayev noted that the current events in Russia are an internal affair of the country, while constitutional order and the rule of law are a prerequisite for maintaining law and order. This is the basis for the security of society and its successful development, he added.

Putin thanked Kazakhstan for its understanding of the current situation in Russia, the statement said.