NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) SULTAN, March 26 (Sputnik) - A Kazakh online portal designed to fight disinformation, Stopfake.kz, refuted on Friday reports on social media that a doctor in Kazakhstan's Almaty Region died after being inoculated with Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

Earlier this week, a Facebook user made a post, according to which, a gynecologist working at a hospital in the Ile District of the Almaty Region had died of Sputnik V vaccine inoculation.

According to the portal, which was created with the support of the Kazakh information ministry, the doctor was not vaccinated as she had pre-existing conditions.

In early March, the woman, who was in her 50s, was admitted with pneumonia to a hospital, where she subsequently died. The official cause was cardiovascular insufficiency.

In early February, Kazakhstan launched its vaccination campaign using the Russian vaccine with priority given to the medical workers. In early March, the country vaccinating teachers and law enforcement officers. In the second quarter of this year, Kazakhstan plans to use QazCovid-in, the domestically-developed vaccine, which is currently undergoing the third phase of clinical trials.