UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Refutes Social Media Reports Linking Almaty Region Doctor's Death To Sputnik V

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Kazakhstan Refutes Social Media Reports Linking Almaty Region Doctor's Death to Sputnik V

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) SULTAN, March 26 (Sputnik) - A Kazakh online portal designed to fight disinformation, Stopfake.kz, refuted on Friday reports on social media that a doctor in Kazakhstan's Almaty Region died after being inoculated with Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

Earlier this week, a Facebook user made a post, according to which, a gynecologist working at a hospital in the Ile District of the Almaty Region had died of Sputnik V vaccine inoculation.

According to the portal, which was created with the support of the Kazakh information ministry, the doctor was not vaccinated as she had pre-existing conditions.

In early March, the woman, who was in her 50s, was admitted with pneumonia to a hospital, where she subsequently died. The official cause was cardiovascular insufficiency.

In early February, Kazakhstan launched its vaccination campaign using the Russian vaccine with priority given to the medical workers. In early March, the country vaccinating teachers and law enforcement officers. In the second quarter of this year, Kazakhstan plans to use QazCovid-in, the domestically-developed vaccine, which is currently undergoing the third phase of clinical trials.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media Facebook Doctor Died Almaty Kazakhstan February March Women Post

Recent Stories

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

17 minutes ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

51 minutes ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

2 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

52 minutes ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

52 minutes ago

Ex-Moldovan President Dodon Sees No Grounds for Pa ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.