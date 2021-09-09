UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Wants To Solve Afghan Humanitarian Problems In Dialogue With New Gov't- Tokayev

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) SULTAN, September 9 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan is ready to establish constructive dialogue with the new Afghan authorities to solve acute humanitarian problems, President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev said on Thursday.

"Kazakhstan believes that Afghanistan should become a stable, sovereign and united nation living in peace with itself and its neighbors.

We are ready to establish constructive business-like contacts with the new authorities, primarily to resolve acute humanitarian problems that this long-suffering countries is facing," Tokayev said, as quoted by his press service.

The Kazakh president called on the global community to "integrate the idea of sustainable economic development into all the future actions and plans related to Afghanistan" at this turning point.

