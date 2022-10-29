MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Kazakhstan expects its annual trade with Russia to reach $30 billion, Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Yermek Kosherbaev said.

"Russia is the most important trade and economic partner and investment partner of our country. If last year the trade turnover between our countries amounted to about $24 billion - this is the first place for the Republic of Kazakhstan - then this year, in the course of eight months, the trade turnover has already exceeded $16 billion. Thus, we expect that we will soon reach a $30 billion trade turnover," Kosherbaev said on Friday.

He added that the accumulated volume of direct investments from Russia to Kazakhstan over the past 17 years amounted to more than $18 billion, while, in total, there are more than 11,000 enterprises with Russian capital operating in the republic.

"Kazakhstani investments are also present in Russia. To date, they exceed $5.5 billion," the ambassador pointed out, speaking at a reception at the Kazakh Embassy in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the Russian-Kazakh regional cooperation forum, scheduled to be held in late November in the Russian city of Orenburg, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Friday.

Speaking at the Friday reception at the Kazakh embassy, Rudenko said that Moscow was actively preparing for the forum, adding that he hoped the event would strengthen the ties between the two countries.