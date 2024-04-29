Kenya Delays Schools Reopening Due To Devastating Floods
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM
NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) The Kenyan Ministry of education has announced a one-week delay in the reopening of schools across the country due to the severe flooding caused by heavy rains.
In a statement on Monday morning, Kenya's Education Minister Ezekiel Machogu said: "The devastating effects of the rains in some of the schools is so severe that it will be imprudent to risk the lives of learners and staff."
Machogu said that his ministry has decided to postpone the reopening of schools by one week to May 6.
However, Kenyans on social media slammed the ministry for the closure of schools.
The decision comes in the aftermath of widespread devastation, with tragic loss of life and displacement reported in various regions in Kenya.
The heavy rains claimed the lives of over 90 people since March and left dozens of others missing.
The decision to delay school reopening also comes in the aftermath of a tragic boat accident on Sunday evening. The overloaded boat with passengers attempting to navigate the floodwaters, capsized, resulting in several casualties, with over 20 people still missing.
According to the government, the floods have displaced 24,196 households comprising approximately 131,450 people, and 50 camps have been set up to shelter the displaced people.
