Open Menu

CDA Chief Calls For Active Supervision Of Traffic Police At Bharakahu Bypass For Smooth Traffic Flow

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 09:27 PM

CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic Police at Bharakahu bypass for smooth traffic flow

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday called for the active supervision of the Islamabad Traffic Police at Bharakahu bypass to ensure smooth traffic flow and address the concerns of the general public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday called for the active supervision of the Islamabad Traffic Police at Bharakahu bypass to ensure smooth traffic flow and address the concerns of the general public.

The chairman presided over a meeting attended by senior management representatives from NESPAK, the contractor M/s NLC, Islamabad Traffic Police, and senior engineering staff officers, said a news release.

The purpose of the meeting was to improve road safety measures, particularly on curves, and ensure stringent safety protocols along the entire bypass before allowing heavy traffic.

During the meeting, Chairman emphasized the importance of maintaining international quality standards and implementing strict safety measures along the bypass.

He underscored the necessity for the project to meet the highest benchmarks without any compromise.

"It is paramount that we ensure the safety of our citizens," said Chairman Randhawa. "We must adhere to international quality standards and implement stringent safety measures to safeguard the public, he further added.

The Chairman highlighted the need for all stakeholders to work together to achieve these objectives.

The Bharakahu bypass project is a significant infrastructure development for Islamabad, and Chairman Randhawa reiterated the CDA's commitment to deliver a project that meets international standards and ensures the safety and convenience of the public.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Road Traffic Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

President for all-weather road infrastructure in G ..

President for all-weather road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan

7 minutes ago
 Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to ..

Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to review Hajj arrangements

7 minutes ago
 Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan' ..

Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan's first PCI 3DS standard compl ..

5 minutes ago
 Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during ca ..

Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during campaign

7 minutes ago
 NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championshi ..

NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championship

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates ..

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates chances of rain at few places

7 minutes ago
Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball Le ..

Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball League final

7 minutes ago
 Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Craft ..

Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition

10 minutes ago
 KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage d ..

KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage due to development works

7 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, whea ..

Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, wheat procurement with Chief Minis ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilatera ..

Pakistan, China resolve to further deepen bilateral ties thru high level exchang ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to speed up work on bil ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to speed up work on bilateral tourism & economic inte ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan