CDA Chief Calls For Active Supervision Of Traffic Police At Bharakahu Bypass For Smooth Traffic Flow
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday called for the active supervision of the Islamabad Traffic Police at Bharakahu bypass to ensure smooth traffic flow and address the concerns of the general public
The chairman presided over a meeting attended by senior management representatives from NESPAK, the contractor M/s NLC, Islamabad Traffic Police, and senior engineering staff officers, said a news release.
The purpose of the meeting was to improve road safety measures, particularly on curves, and ensure stringent safety protocols along the entire bypass before allowing heavy traffic.
During the meeting, Chairman emphasized the importance of maintaining international quality standards and implementing strict safety measures along the bypass.
He underscored the necessity for the project to meet the highest benchmarks without any compromise.
"It is paramount that we ensure the safety of our citizens," said Chairman Randhawa. "We must adhere to international quality standards and implement stringent safety measures to safeguard the public, he further added.
The Chairman highlighted the need for all stakeholders to work together to achieve these objectives.
The Bharakahu bypass project is a significant infrastructure development for Islamabad, and Chairman Randhawa reiterated the CDA's commitment to deliver a project that meets international standards and ensures the safety and convenience of the public.
