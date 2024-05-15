Pakistan, China Resolve To Further Deepen Bilateral Ties Thru High Level Exchanges
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Pakistan and China on Wednesday reiterated the resolve to further deepen the bilateral ties through continued high-level exchanges and bilateral consultative mechanisms
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Pakistan and China on Wednesday reiterated the resolve to further deepen the bilateral ties through continued high-level exchanges and bilateral consultative mechanisms.
They also renewed the commitment to advance the high quality development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in its second phase with its focus on five corridors namely growth, innovation, open, livelihood and green corridors.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar co-chaired the 5th round of China-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue with Member of the Politburo of CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.
Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, and discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Noting the China-Pakistan ‘All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’, the deputy prime minister underlined relations with China as the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.
He highlighted the threats posed to regional peace and security due to India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, and appreciated China’s principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
Recent Stories
President for all-weather road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan
Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to review Hajj arrangements
Risk Associates certifies Meezan Bank as Pakistan's first PCI 3DS standard compl ..
Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during campaign
NUST, PU win Pak universities debating championship
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) indicates chances of rain at few places
Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball League final
Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition
KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage due to development works
Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, wheat procurement with Chief Minis ..
CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic Police at Bharakahu bypass for ..
Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to speed up work on bilateral tourism & economic inte ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President for all-weather road infrastructure in Gilgit-Baltistan5 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs minister visits Saudi Arabia to review Hajj arrangements5 minutes ago
-
Excise dept collects Rs7.5 million taxes during campaign5 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab inaugurates 15th Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition8 minutes ago
-
KWB alerts residents of impending water shortage due to development works5 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab to take up farmers' problems, wheat procurement with Chief Minister5 minutes ago
-
CDA chief calls for active supervision of Traffic Police at Bharakahu bypass for smooth traffic flow5 minutes ago
-
DC chairs district committee meeting to tackle hoarding in Sanghar5 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Major Babar Niazi laid to rest with full military honours4 minutes ago
-
Janitor returns Rs500,000 found on Islamabad streets4 minutes ago
-
Sardar Ayaz meets Ambassadors of Turkmenistan, Belgium4 minutes ago
-
ICMPD organizes workshop to enhance journalists' understanding of migration management, governance4 minutes ago