Pakistan, China Resolve To Further Deepen Bilateral Ties Thru High Level Exchanges

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Pakistan and China on Wednesday reiterated the resolve to further deepen the bilateral ties through continued high-level exchanges and bilateral consultative mechanisms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Pakistan and China on Wednesday reiterated the resolve to further deepen the bilateral ties through continued high-level exchanges and bilateral consultative mechanisms.

They also renewed the commitment to advance the high quality development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in its second phase with its focus on five corridors namely growth, innovation, open, livelihood and green corridors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar co-chaired the 5th round of China-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue with Member of the Politburo of CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, and discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Noting the China-Pakistan ‘All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’, the deputy prime minister underlined relations with China as the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He highlighted the threats posed to regional peace and security due to India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, and appreciated China’s principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Weather Prime Minister Foreign Office China Ishaq Dar CPEC Beijing Jammu

