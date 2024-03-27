Open Menu

Kenya Wins Four Nations Football Tournament

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Kenya wins Four Nations Football Tournament

LILONGWE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Kenya emerged as champions in the inaugural Four Nations Football Tournament after coming from a goal down to beat Zimbabwe 3-1 here on Tuesday.

Kenya conceded an own goal from Joseph Okumu in the fourth minute of the match, before Michael Olunga netted a hat-trick in the 45th, 63rd and 87th minutes, respectively.

Zambia finished third with a 2-1 victory over Malawi. Clatous Chama and Patson Daka earned Zambia a two-goal lead, while Malawi's Lawrence Chaziya pulled one back in the 22nd minute.

