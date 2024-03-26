KFSH&RC scientists discover new bacteria, 'Riyadhensis', using WGS technology

Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Scientists at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) have used whole-genome sequencing (WGS) technology to identify a new species of bacteria referred to as "Stenotrophomonas Riyadhensis", .

According to a press release from KFSH&RC this discovery provides valuable insight into the interaction between bacteria and existing drugs, opening up possibilities for innovative therapeutic approaches. The findings contribute significantly to the global efforts to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and showcase KFSH&RC's advanced research capabilities, and pivotal role in advancing scientific knowledge and improving patient care.

The discovery of Riyadhensis, the release said, reinforces the potential of genomic tests in innovating promising diagnostic and therapeutic methods, and deepening the understanding of bacterial resistance mechanisms, particularly in sensitive environments like intensive care units (ICUs) and among patients with compromised immune systems.

This, said the release, is "a substantial progress" in combating antibiotic resistance, developing pharmaceuticals, and preventing the spread of diseases.

According to the release, the discovery was made during an investigation into a suspected outbreak in the KFSH&RC ICU in 2019. Initially thought to be a variant of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a disease-causing bacterium known for its antibiotic resistance, further analysis using WGS analysis revealed it did not share the common characteristics of the Pseudomonas genus.

Instead, Riyadhensis was found to belong to the Stenotrophomonas family, with unique genetic composition and morphological traits, unlike any other scientifically recognized members.

Head of the Infectious Disease and Immunity Department at the KFSH&RC Dr. Ahmad Al Qahtani said: "Traditional bacterial identification methods may lead to misidentification; in contrast, WGS analysis offers a precise and targeted approach that ensures accurate identification and provides detailed insights into resistance mechanisms, proving its significance in disease outbreak investigations and patient care improvements."

Furthermore, head of Transplant Infectious Diseases at the Organ Transplant Centre of Excellence at KFSH&RC Dr. Reem Almaghrabi highlighted the importance of the discovery in advocating for continuous monitoring and the use of advanced technologies like WSG to develop faster and more accurate diagnostic methods.

She emphasized that this approach "lays the groundwork for scientific collaboration" at all levels, enhancing global efforts to combat antibiotic resistance.

Almaghrabi added that understanding the nuances of new bacterial species, particularly their antibiotic resistance, is crucial in modern healthcare and serves as the Primary means of combating bacterial infections.

"As these bacteria continuously evolve their resistance, they pose a significant and ongoing threat to human health," she said.