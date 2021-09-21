UrduPoint.com

Khartoum 'Living Normal Life' as Attempted Coup Thwarted - Russian Embassy to Sputnik

The situation is calm in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, where a military coup was thwarted, all the city services are operating as usual, Georgy Ambartsumyan, a spokesman for the Russian diplomatic mission, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The situation is calm in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, where a military coup was thwarted, all the city services are operating as usual, Georgy Ambartsumyan, a spokesman for the Russian diplomatic mission, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Everything is quite and calm.

The Sudanese capital is living a normal life. All the city services, transport, and trade and catering enterprises are operating as usual. The embassy is certainly implementing additional security measures," Ambartsumyan, who heads the embassy's consular department, said.

The embassy has not received information about any injured Russians, Ambartsumyan added.

