UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiev Calls On BBC To Not Classify Crimean Cities Of Sevastopol, Simferopol As Russian

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 03:32 PM

Kiev Calls on BBC to Not Classify Crimean Cities of Sevastopol, Simferopol as Russian

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has called on BBC News Russia to not designate the Crimean cities of Simferopol and Sevastopol as Russian, the ministry's spokesman, Oleg Nikolenko, said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has called on BBC news Russia to not designate the Crimean cities of Simferopol and Sevastopol as Russian, the ministry's spokesman, Oleg Nikolenko, said.

"@bbcrussian, don't promote Russian false narratives. Sevastopol and Simferopol have never been Russian cities. #Crimea is not annexed but occupied. International law matters. #CrimeaIsUkraine #Navalny," Nikolenko wrote on Twitter on Sunday, after the BBC's Russian-language broadcaster listed the cities in which rallies in support of opposition figure Alexei Navalny were held.

The list included the cities of Sevastopol and Simferopol on the Crimean peninsula in the column of Russian cities.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in the March 2014 referendum.

The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and placed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, while the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.

On Saturday, many Russian cities were hit by protests in support of Navalny, who was detained in Moscow earlier in January upon his arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Prior to Navalny's return to Russia from Germany, where he was treated for his alleged poisoning, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service warned it would arrest him for probation violations, as he was previously found guilty of committing two administrative offenses.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Germany Simferopol January March Sunday From Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Moscow Ombudswoman Plans to Visit Navalny in Jail ..

1 minute ago

Two truckloads of non-custom-paid items worth Rs 1 ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Is Ready to Consider Potential Request to S ..

1 minute ago

CP&WB takes notice of girl's torture incident in F ..

8 minutes ago

Russia to Deploy Skif Satellite Grouping by 2027 - ..

8 minutes ago

Auditor General of Pakistan recovers Rs 353 billio ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.