Kiev Court Rejects Appeal of Prosecutors, Foreign Ministry in Case Against Yanukovych Ally

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The Kyiv Court of Appeal has dismissed a joint appeal submitted by the Prosecutor General's Office and Foreign Ministry regarding their misinformation case against Andriy Portnov, the former deputy head of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych's administration.

"The Kyiv Court of Appeal today ... recognized the entire amount of sanctions-related correspondence against me by the General Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine as unreliable and demanded that they report this to the Canadian authorities," Portnov said on Thursday.

Portnov left Ukraine in 2014, after the change of power. The authorities imposed sanctions against him afterward.

In March 2014, the European Union adopted sanctions against 17 people linked to Yanukovych, including Portnov. The Court of Justice of the European Union overturned the sanctions against him in 2015. In February of this year, Portnov won a lawsuit against the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and Ukrainian Embassy in Canada regarding their reporting false information about him to the Canadian authorities.