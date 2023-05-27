UrduPoint.com

Kiev Disrupts Rotation Of IAEA Staff At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - Regional Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Kiev Disrupts Rotation of IAEA Staff at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - Regional Authorities

The Kiev authorities have disrupted the rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) The Kiev authorities have disrupted the rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) staff at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik.

The IAEA mission has been present at the ZNPP since September 2022. A total of seven IAEA staff rotations have taken place since then, the last one having been completed at the end of April.

"Initially, the rotation was supposed to take place on May 25, then, at the request of Kiev, it was postponed to the 26 and, as a result, was disrupted by the Ukrainian side," Rogov said.

The senior official specified that three IAEA inspectors were supposed to arrive at the ZNPP: from Argentina, Ireland and Morocco.

"On the eve of the (IAEA) mission's arrival, the regime of (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy gave the order to subject the city of Vasylivka, through which the usual route of the monitoring mission runs, to massive shelling from heavy weapons," Rogov told Sputnik.

Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nicolas Bideau told Sputnik on Thursday that the UN Security Council was planning to convene on May 30 to address the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output.

The ZNPP came under Russian control in early March 2022 during Russia's special military operation. It has come under Ukrainian shelling several times, raising international concerns over the possibility of a nuclear accident.

Related Topics

Accident United Nations Russia Europe Nuclear Bank Vladimir Putin Kiev Ireland Argentina Morocco March April May September From

Recent Stories

Emirates College for Advanced Education releases t ..

Emirates College for Advanced Education releases three new books at ADIBF

2 minutes ago
 THE SPECTACULAR SOBHA REALTY IIFA ROCKS 2023 ILLUS ..

THE SPECTACULAR SOBHA REALTY IIFA ROCKS 2023 ILLUSTRATED AN EXTRAORDINARY FUSION ..

14 minutes ago
 Mediclinic Abu Dhabi Annual Cancer Conference spot ..

Mediclinic Abu Dhabi Annual Cancer Conference spotlights developments in oncolog ..

47 minutes ago
 Asfandyar Bukhari Distt Hospital, League of Human ..

Asfandyar Bukhari Distt Hospital, League of Human Welfare ink MOU for treatment ..

8 minutes ago
 Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 202 ..

Japan&#039;s net external assets hit record in 2022

2 hours ago
 Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Part ..

Sharjah to host 2nd UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Parts Expo 29 May

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.