MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The data from the black box of the crashed helicopter of Ukraine's Internal Ministry was deciphered in France and transferred to Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

On January 18, a helicopter belonging to the Ukrainian state emergency service crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings in Brovary. According to police, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, who were on board the chopper alongside with another seven people, died in the accident.

According to the emergency service of Ukraine, as a result of the helicopter crash, 14 people were killed, including a child, and 25 people were injured, including 11 children.

"The investigation is ongoing. The black box was found, sent to France for the necessary decryption. The data has been received, the investigation team has them. The investigation is continuing," Shmyhal said at a press conference, adding that it is necessary to wait for the results of the investigation.