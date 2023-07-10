Open Menu

Kiev Tried To Attack Crimean Bridge With S-200 Missile July 9 - Russian Aerospace Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) One of the S-200 missiles launched by Kiev on the territory of Russia on July 9 was set to hit the Crimean bridge, Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov, head of the main headquarters of the Russian Aerospace Forces, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev had made an unsuccessful attempt to hit targets in the Crimea, Rostov and Kaluga regions with four S-200 anti-aircraft missiles on July 9.

"Air defense systems destroyed two missiles that attacked the Kerch transport crossing and Morozovsk (military) airfield (in the Rostov Region)," Afzalov said in a report to Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.

