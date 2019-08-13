(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Roman Bezsmertny, Kiev's former representative in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine, who was recently fired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Tuesday that he had learned of his dismissal through media reports.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy relieved Bezsmertny, who represented Kiev in the political subgroup between 2015 and 2016 before being reappointed to the position in early July, from his position.

"This is the style of the Ukrainian President Office's work ” I learned about both the appointment to and dismissal from the Minsk Trilateral Contact Group from media," Bezsmertny wrote on Twitter.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, which proclaimed independence after what they considered a coup in Ukraine two months earlier.

Since September 2014, peace in the region has been mediated by the Minsk contact group, which was created after the Normandy format talks. Despite the fact that several documents on de-escalation measures have been adopted over this time, the warring parties continue to violate the ceasefire.