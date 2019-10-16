UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kim Jong-un: North Korean Leader Rides Horse Up Sacred Mountain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:35 PM

Kim Jong-un: North Korean leader rides horse up sacred mountain

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has climbed the country's highest mountain on horseback, according to state media

Pyongyang (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th October, 2019) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has climbed the country's highest mountain on horseback, according to state media.A series of photos released by KCNA show Kim astride a white horse on a snow-covered Mount Paektu.This is not the first time he has scaled the 2,750-metre peak and analysts say such gestures have been known to precede major announcements.The mountain holds a special place in the country's identity and is feted as the birthplace of Kim Jong-un's father.

"His march on horseback in Mt Paektu is a great event of weighty importance in the history of the Korean revolution," said a KCNA report released on Wednesday."Sitting on the horseback atop Mt Paektu, [he] recollected with deep emotion the road of arduous struggle he covered for the great cause of building the most powerful country, with faith and will as firm as Mt Paektu."In 2017, he visited the mountain a few weeks before his new year's address, where he hinted at a diplomatic thaw with South Korea.

Related Topics

Road South Korea March 2017 Media Event

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz's judicial remand extended in two ca ..

3 minutes ago

Hospitals asked to submit their medical waste mana ..

3 minutes ago

Royal couple fly into Chitral's Broghil valley to ..

29 seconds ago

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) ma ..

31 seconds ago

Ecuadorian Interior Minister Denies Police Use of ..

33 seconds ago

NZ women blind cricket team to tour Pakistan next ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.