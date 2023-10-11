Open Menu

King Charles III To Make Kenya State Visit Later This Month

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The UK's King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla will make a four-day state visit to Kenya from the end of this month, Buckingham Palace announced Wednesday.

Kenya President William Ruto invited the royal couple for the visit, which comes as the African nation prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence from Britain.

"The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to Kenya, from Tuesday 31st October to Friday 3rd November 2023, to celebrate the warm relationship between the two countries and the strong and dynamic partnership they continue to forge," said the palace.

"The King and Queen will visit Nairobi City County, Mombasa County and surrounding areas," said the palace.

Their programme would reflect how the two countries were working together on a range of issues, the statement added.

They were working "to boost prosperity, tackle climate change, promote youth opportunity and employment, advance sustainable development and create a more stable and secure region", said the statement.

This will be Charles III's first visit to a Commonwealth nation since becoming monarch last September.

