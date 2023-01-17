Kissinger Says Ukrainian Membership in NATO 'Appropriate' Under Current Conditions

Ukrainian membership in NATO has become "appropriate" since the beginning of Russia's special military operation and after the idea of a neutral Ukraine had lost its meaning, Henry Kissinger said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Ukrainian membership in NATO has become "appropriate" since the beginning of Russia's special military operation and after the idea of a neutral Ukraine had lost its meaning, Henry Kissinger said on Tuesday.

"Now that this process (the Russian-Ukrainian conflict) has reached its level, the idea of a neutral Ukraine under these conditions is no longer meaningful, and the end of the process... ought to be guaranteed by NATO in whatever forms NATO can develop, but I believe the Ukrainian membership in NATO would be an appropriate action," Kissinger said during a Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) event.

Kissinger clarified that before the conflict began he was opposed to the idea of Ukraine becoming a NATO member because this could result in a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Now, he sees no reason why Kiev should not become a member of the alliance.

NATO allies promised Ukraine and Georgia back in 2008 that they would one day join the military alliance but said neither was ready to be admitted immediately.

Russia has repeatedly stated that it will not tolerate Ukraine's membership in NATO, and will not allow the emergence of military offensive infrastructure on its eastern borders.